Follow Rediff on:      
Pakistan PM formally asks president to appoint Asim Munir as first CDF

Thu, 04 December 2025
21:25
Pak army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formally asked President Asif Ali Zardari to appoint chief of the Army staff Field Marshal Asim Munir as the first Chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan. 

Last month, the parliament passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment providing to create the post of CDF with the objective to create unity of command and expedite the decision making in any critical situation. 

The CDF replaced the chairman, joint chiefs of staff committee, the post for which was abolished. 

According to a statement by the PM Office, the prime minister approved the summary for the appointment of Field Marshal Munir as the army chief and the CDF, and then referred it to the President House. 

After approval by the president, the COAS would also become the CDF as the changes in the constitution vested the dual authority in the same person. 

The appointment will be for five years. 

Field Marshal Munir was appointed as COAS in November 2022 initially for three years but his tenure was extended for five years in 2024. 

The statement from the prime minister's office further stated that Sharif also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu. 

This extension will be applicable on completion of his current five-year tenure in March 2026. 

The decision to issue a formal notification has put to rest rumours regarding delay in the appointment of the CDF, which was due since November 27, when the last CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza retired. -- PTI

