No proposal to increase retirement age of judges: Law minister Meghwal

The minister, during question hour, also informed the upper house that 297 posts of high court judges are vacant and 97 cases are under process.





"There is no such proposal pending," Meghwal told Rajya Sabha when asked whether the government intended to increase the retirement age of judges.





On the strength of judges, the minister said, "The high court sanctioned strength is 1,122, and their working strength is 825 and vacant posts are 297."





"Of these vacant posts, 97 cases are under process and 200 such cases are there where the high courts have to send their proposals. Once they come, the government will act on them," the minister told the house.





Meghwal also said that the government has undertaken many improvements in court infrastructure, including the setting up of a National Judicial Data Grid. A committee has also been formed in this regard. -- PTI

