NIA chargesheets 3 more in 2024 Gurugram club bombing case linked to BKI

Thu, 04 December 2025
23:56
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against three more accused in connection with the 2024 bomb attacks at two Gurugram clubs, allegedly carried out by members of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation. 

Vijay, Ajit Sehrawat, and Vinay have been chargesheeted for their alleged role in planning and conspiring the bombings at the Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana, on December 10 last year. 

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court in Panchkula, Haryana, an official statement said. 

The arrested accused were found to be closely associated with foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik and Rohit Godara, a close aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, it said. 

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Brar and four others in the case in June this year. 

Investigations revealed that the trio had received explosives and terror funds from the overseas handlers of a larger terror syndicate to execute acts intended to promote BKI's extremist agenda, said the statement issued by the probe agency. 

The conspiracy was aimed at disrupting peace and destabilising law and order in Haryana and other northern states, as per NIA's investigations.  -- PTI

