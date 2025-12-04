HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NIA arrests four persons after multi-state searches in arms trafficking case

Thu, 04 December 2025
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested four people after extensive searches at multiple locations in three states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in connection with an organised arms and ammunition trafficking case. 

Twenty-two teams of NIA conducted simultaneous searches at seven locations in Nalanda, Sheikhpura and Patna districts of Bihar, 13 locations in Auraiya district of UP, and two locations in Kurukshetra district of Haryana, an official statement said. 

The teams seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition of different bores, over Rs 1 crore in cash, several digital and electronic devices containing incriminating data, incriminating documents including fake and suspicious identity documents, during the searches, it said. 

Following the searches, the NIA arrested Shashi Prakash from Patna, Ravi Ranjan Singh from Sheikhpura, and Vijay Kalra and Kush Kalra from Kurukshetra for their active involvement in the larger syndicate engaged in the trafficking, sale and purchase of illegal ammunition, said the statement issued by the probe agency. 

The ammunition were being smuggled from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh, and further delivered to Bihar and other parts of the country as part of the conspiracy, as per NIA investigations in the case. 

The case had originated in July this year in Bihar, where the local police had arrested four accused, identified as Rajendra Prasad, Kumar Abhijit, Shatrudhan Sharma and Vishal Kumar, following multiple arms and ammunition seizures and recoveries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-Russia ties not aimed against anyone: Putin
LIVE! India-Russia ties not aimed against anyone: Putin

India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400
India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400

India and Russia are set to expand their defence cooperation, with India expressing interest in procuring additional S-400 missile systems. Discussions took place ahead of the India-Russia annual summit.

Modi-Putin: Hug in airport, ride in car, dinner at 7, LKM
Modi-Putin: Hug in airport, ride in car, dinner at 7, LKM

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit focused on strengthening ties with India, including defense cooperation and trade, amidst a changing geopolitical landscape.

India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal

India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

India abstains from UNGA vote on Ukrainian children
India abstains from UNGA vote on Ukrainian children

India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia ensure the return of Ukrainian children. The resolution passed with 91 votes in favor.

