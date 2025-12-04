HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai to witness 4.96-metre high tide; people cautioned

Thu, 04 December 2025
09:45
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to the people to avoid visiting the seashore in the city as a high tide of 4.96 metres is expected on Thursday.

High tides exceeding 4 metres have been forecast between December 4 and 7.

As per the BMC, the Arabian Sea here will witness a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday.

Those visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6, on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, should exercise caution near the seafront, the civic body said.

Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai where Ambedkar's last rites were performed in 1956. -- PTI

