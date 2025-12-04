Modi reaches airport to receive Putin

18:38

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Palam airport in New Delhi to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The Russian leader's nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations.





Modi will host Putin for a private dinner in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended to the Indian prime minister by the Russian leader during his visit to Moscow in July last year.





Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between Modi and Putin on Friday that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.





Following the 23rd India-Russia summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements, including in areas of trade.





As the Russian leader is visiting India amid renewed American push to end the war in Ukraine, the issue is likely to figure prominently at the summit.