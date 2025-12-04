HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi reaches airport to receive Putin

Thu, 04 December 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Palam airport in New Delhi to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader's nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations.

Modi will host Putin for a private dinner in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended to the Indian prime minister by the Russian leader during his visit to Moscow in July last year.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between Modi and Putin on Friday that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

 Following the 23rd India-Russia summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements, including in areas of trade.

As the Russian leader is visiting India amid renewed American push to end the war in Ukraine, the issue is likely to figure prominently at the summit.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sitharaman scolds TMC MP for objecting to her Hindi speech
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

Ex-Army man, woman held for sharing sensitive info with Pak
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a retired Army man and a woman for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments and personnel with Pakistani agents.

Over 18K Indians deported by US since 2009: Govt in RS
The Indian government reveals that the United States has deported over 18,000 Indian nationals since 2009, with a focus on human trafficking investigations and concerns over the treatment of deportees.

Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms...

