Modi, Putin arrive at 7, LKM in same car

Thu, 04 December 2025
20:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at 7 LKM, the official residence of the PM.  

Modi is hosting a private dinner for Putin, in reciprocal gesture to the hospitality extended to the Indian prime minister by the Russian leader during his visit to Moscow in July last year.

Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. 

He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Modi in Delhi on Friday.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade.

