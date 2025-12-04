HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
15:01
image
IndiGo flight cancellations/delays: IndiGo officials arrive for a meeting with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. They have been summoned today in the wake of the terrible chaos at airports across India due to flight delays and cancellations by the airline. 

Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms for pilots.

"IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights on Thursday at three airports-Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," a source told PTI. While the number of cancellations at Mumbai airport stands at 86 (41 arrivals and 45 departures) for the day, at Bengaluru, 73 flights have been cancelled, including 41 arrivals, the source said. Besides, it had cancelled as many as 33 flights at Delhi Airport for Thursday, the source said, adding, "The number of cancellations is expected to be higher by the end of the day." -- ANI, PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA
LIVE! Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA

Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hy'bad flight diverted over bomb threat
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hy'bad flight diverted over bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai following a bomb threat email. The flight landed safely, and security checks were conducted.

Putin's aarti performed in Varanasi
Putin's aarti performed in Varanasi

A group in Varanasi organized an 'India-Russia Friendship March' to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit to India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The march highlighted the strong ties...

Elgar Parishad case: Ex-DU professor Hany Babu gets bail
Elgar Parishad case: Ex-DU professor Hany Babu gets bail

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a stay on the operation of the bail order so as to appeal before the Supreme Court, the HC refused the request, stating that Babu has been in jail for over five years.

Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested
Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from pipelines at several places, including the Delhi airport. The accused have been identified as Sardar Singh and his brother-in-law Rinku.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO