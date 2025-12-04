Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA

15:01





Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms for pilots.





"IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights on Thursday at three airports-Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," a source told PTI. While the number of cancellations at Mumbai airport stands at 86 (41 arrivals and 45 departures) for the day, at Bengaluru, 73 flights have been cancelled, including 41 arrivals, the source said. Besides, it had cancelled as many as 33 flights at Delhi Airport for Thursday, the source said, adding, "The number of cancellations is expected to be higher by the end of the day." -- ANI, PTI

IndiGo flight cancellations/delays: IndiGo officials arrive for a meeting with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. They have been summoned today in the wake of the terrible chaos at airports across India due to flight delays and cancellations by the airline.