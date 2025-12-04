HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo chaos: Stranded flyers stage protests at Hyd airport

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
20:04
image
A chaotic situation prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication, sources said.

A similar number of incoming flights were also cancelled by the carrier during the day, they said.

Several videos circulating on social media showed frustrated passengers arguing with the airline's staff over the cancellations and taking out protest marches inside the airport.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"Witnessing a sham service by @IndiGo6E. No officials, help desk or information available. It's chaos at @RGIAHyd, never imagined I would witness such scenes first hand after 25 years of being a frequent flyer," Shabd Mishra Director, Renaissance eServices Ltd said in post on X along with a video purportedly showing a group of passengers chanting slogans like "Indigo bandh karo Indigo Murdabad".

"We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AM -- over 12 hours -- with no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience," a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

Another flyer said, "Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by "just 2 more hours" every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable." 

In a statement on Wednesday, RGIA said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport had said that operations remain normal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi, Putin arrive at 7, LKM in same car
LIVE! Modi, Putin arrive at 7, LKM in same car

Modi, Putin hug, shake hands at airport; ride in same car
Modi, Putin hug, shake hands at airport; ride in same car

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit focused on strengthening ties with India, including defense cooperation and trade, amidst a changing geopolitical landscape.

Putin's India visit: Rahul takes 'insecurity' jab at Centre
Putin's India visit: Rahul takes 'insecurity' jab at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges the government discourages foreign dignitaries from meeting the Leader of the Opposition due to insecurity, breaking established traditions.

Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha
Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at TMC MP Saugata Roy for objecting to her speaking in Hindi on a bill, pointing out that the translation technology allows members to listen to speeches in any language.

India calls for ceasefire, welcomes Gaza peace plan
India calls for ceasefire, welcomes Gaza peace plan

India has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, and peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The Centre informed Parliament that India welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO