Indigo chaos: Elderly forced to spend night at airport

@DhongdeSupriya posted this image from Pune airport this morning





"IndiGo Airlines has been the most affected, with flights delayed by several hours due to technical issues and a shortage of crew. Many passengers were forced to spend the night at the airport.





"Continuous delays and cancellations have led to Terminal-1 becoming overcrowded. Due to the shortage of seating, many passengers were compelled to sit on the floor. Elderly travellers and families with children faced significant difficulties. According to sources, the primary reason for the chaos is IndiGo's shortage of pilots and crew.





"The re-implementation of FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) regulations and reduced crew availability have resulted in several flights being cancelled or rescheduled. This has affected IndiGo services not just in Bengaluru but across the country.





"Reports indicate that in the past 48 hours, more than 70 flights have been affected. Security personnel struggled to manage the situation and restore order."





India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday issued a statement on ongoing flight delays, attributing the disruptions to multiple factors, including technical issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, and stated that its teams are working diligently to normalise operations as soon as possible. In its statement, an Indigo spokesperson said that the airline is providing alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers. "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," said spokesperson.

Indigo flight cancellation chaos: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru PRO says, "For the past two days, major disruptions in flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Terminal-1, have caused severe inconvenience to thousands of passengers.