Follow Rediff on:      
IndiGo cancels 300+ flights at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Thu, 04 December 2025
15:21
Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday cancelled more than 300 domestic and international flights at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other airports, as operational disruptions continued for the third day, impacting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers. 

A significant number of IndiGo flights were also delayed at various airports, as crew woes and adjustments to schedules weighed on the operations of the airline, which is known for its punctuality. 

A day after its On Time Performance (OTP) or punctuality plunged to 19.7 per cent, the airline continued to grapple with flight disruptions, and sources said over 300 flights have been cancelled till afternoon. 

At least 95 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport, 85 at the Mumbai airport, 70 at Hyderabad and 50 at Bangalore. Besides, there were cancellations at other airports, the sources told PTI. Based on data from six key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- IndiGo's OTP nosedived to 19.7 per cent on Wednesday, down from 35 per cent on December 2.

The sources said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is meeting the airline officials to discuss the situation. In late afternoon trade, IndiGo shares dropped over 3 per cent to Rs 5,417.90 apiece on the BSE. On Wednesday, DGCA said it was investigating IndiGo flight disruptions and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as its plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays. 

The sources said the airline has been facing an acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms. -- PTI

