India-Russia ties not aimed against anyone, including US: Putin

Thu, 04 December 2025
21:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that growing cooperation between India and Russia is not targeted at any third country, including the United States, while addressing questions on the future of bilateral ties and Washington's reactions to them.

In an interview with Aaj Tak and India Today in Kremlin ahead of his India visit, he was asked how India and Russia should handle US President Donald Trump's tariff-driven policies, which have also affected India.

Putin responded by saying, "He pursues his own policy, and he has advisors -- his decisions aren't made out of thin air. He has advisors who believe that implementing such tariff policies, involving the imposition of additional duties on trade partners, ultimately benefits the US economy. He is acting in good faith, I presume."

Putin said Russia does not follow such practices, adding, "Our experts believe there are risks involved, but it is the choice of each country and its leadership to decide which economic policy to adopt. We have never engaged in such practices, do not do so now, and have no intention of doing so in the future. Our economy is open. We hope that, in the end, all violations of World Trade Organisation regulations will be rectified."

When asked about how President Trump might react to India-Russia initiatives such as "Make in India, Make With Russia," Putin stressed that the partnership is not directed against any nation. 

"You know, neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have ever - and I want to emphasise this, I want you to hear it - approached our collaboration to work against someone. President Trump has his own agenda, his own goals, whereas we focus on ours -- not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India's and Russia's interests. In our dealings, we cause no harm to others, and I believe that leaders from other countries should appreciate this." -- ANI

