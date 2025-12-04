HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian national freed by Houthis after nearly 5-month detention

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
12:34
Houthis in Yemen. File pic
Houthis in Yemen. File pic
An Indian national from Kerala, who was in detention of Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen since early July, has been released. Anilkumar Raveendran was among the crew members of cargo ship MV Eternity C. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India welcomes the release of Raveendran, who was under detention in Yemen since July 7. 

"He reached Muscat yesterday and is expected to travel back to India soon," it said. The MEA said the government had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return. "The government of India would like to thank the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the release of Anilkumar Raveendran," it said in a brief statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo cancels over 180 flights from 3 major airports
LIVE! IndiGo cancels over 180 flights from 3 major airports

Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays
Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays

Pilots' body the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a...

Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos
Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos

Delhi on alert for Putin's visit, stay spot under wraps
Delhi on alert for Putin's visit, stay spot under wraps

The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.

TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who had triggered a storm with the proposal to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO