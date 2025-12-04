HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
High tides above 4.5 mt for next 3 days, warns Mumbai civic body

Thu, 04 December 2025
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid visiting the seashore as high tides exceeding 4.5 metres are forecast between December 4 and 7. 

The highest tide with waves reaching 5.03 metres at 12.39 am is expected on December 6, the civic body's Disaster Management Department said in a release. 

Those visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6 on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary should exercise caution near the seafront, the BMC said. 

Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai where Ambedkar's last rites were performed in 1956. -- PTI

