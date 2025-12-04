HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt must find alternative to Indigo, say irate passengers

Thu, 04 December 2025
15:02
Indigo passenger Mukesh Jaiswal
Indigo passengers across the country suffer over flight delays and cancellations. A passenger, Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal at Ahmedabad airport says, "They said that your flight is delayed by 4 hours. He told me my flight would be here at 8 PM, but that's not final. They just told me to wait." 

Another IndiGo passenger, Satish Kale from Pune, says, "Our flight was at 7 AM. But they did not say anything about it being delayed or cancelled. This morning, the paper reported that IndiGo is having some problems... People should have received a message in the morning that the flight might be delayed or cancelled. Both floors of Pune Airport are packed." 

Another passenger from Pune says, "I feel like they are going against the government for some silent strike. They want to show that they are already a monopoly in the industry. They are saying that they don't have a crew. 3 passengers have fainted. They are looting the public money. The Government should find an alternative to Indigo.

Indigo passenger Sanjay from Mumbai says, "They are saying that IndiGo has been reporting glitches for the past 2 days. The software update in Airbus is causing these glitches, so their schedule has changed... IndiGo isn't taking any care of its customers... I missed my connecting flight due to the delay... I tried calling the Aviation Ministry, but no one answered. 

Another passenger, Jumman Ali Khan, says, "My brother passed away yesterday. The ticket prices are Rs 36,000, Rs 38,000, and Rs 40,000. But we are poor. The parents are sitting here. We are not even getting a flight. The parents are not able to go."

IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday.
-- ANI

LIVE! Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA

Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hy'bad flight diverted over bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai following a bomb threat email. The flight landed safely, and security checks were conducted.

Putin's aarti performed in Varanasi

A group in Varanasi organized an 'India-Russia Friendship March' to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit to India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The march highlighted the strong ties...

Elgar Parishad case: Ex-DU professor Hany Babu gets bail

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a stay on the operation of the bail order so as to appeal before the Supreme Court, the HC refused the request, stating that Babu has been in jail for over five years.

Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from pipelines at several places, including the Delhi airport. The accused have been identified as Sardar Singh and his brother-in-law Rinku.

