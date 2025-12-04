Govt must find alternative to Indigo, say irate passengers

Another IndiGo passenger, Satish Kale from Pune, says, "Our flight was at 7 AM. But they did not say anything about it being delayed or cancelled. This morning, the paper reported that IndiGo is having some problems... People should have received a message in the morning that the flight might be delayed or cancelled. Both floors of Pune Airport are packed."





Another passenger from Pune says, "I feel like they are going against the government for some silent strike. They want to show that they are already a monopoly in the industry. They are saying that they don't have a crew. 3 passengers have fainted. They are looting the public money. The Government should find an alternative to Indigo.





Indigo passenger Sanjay from Mumbai says, "They are saying that IndiGo has been reporting glitches for the past 2 days. The software update in Airbus is causing these glitches, so their schedule has changed... IndiGo isn't taking any care of its customers... I missed my connecting flight due to the delay... I tried calling the Aviation Ministry, but no one answered.





Another passenger, Jumman Ali Khan, says, "My brother passed away yesterday. The ticket prices are Rs 36,000, Rs 38,000, and Rs 40,000. But we are poor. The parents are sitting here. We are not even getting a flight. The parents are not able to go."