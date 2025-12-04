HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goods train derails near Mumbai; rail traffic hit for an hour

Thu, 04 December 2025
18:52
Representative image
A goods train derailed near the Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, affecting railway traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route for nearly an hour, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The derailment occurred at a crossing point near the Panvel railway station at 12.28 pm. One trolley of the goods train wagon going to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed near platform number five," CR's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said.

Later, he said the derailed part was put on track by 1.25 pm.

The derailment affected three goods trains, but no passenger trains were held up, said Nila.

A senior railway official said that "re-railment happened quickly" as an accident relief train remains stationed at Kalamboli station next to Panvel.
 "Hence, within a few minutes after the derailment, the train was re-railed using high-capacity jacks," he said. 

Panvel station, around 50 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, is an important junction in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Many south- and north-bound trains to and from the Konkan coast pass through the station, along with passenger and goods services to Karjat and freight trains to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. -- PTI 

