HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goods train derails near Mumbai, hits railway traffic

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
13:45
Representational image
Representational image
A goods train derailed near the Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, affecting railway traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route, a Central Railway (CR) official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said. 

"The derailment occurred at a crossing point near the Panvel railway station at 12.28 pm. One trolley of the goods train wagon going to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed near platform number five," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said. 

Due to the derailment, the movement of trains on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Panvel-Karjat routes was affected, the officials said. 

Panvel railway station is located around 50 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Urgent commitments ruined: Indigo pax on cancellations
LIVE! Urgent commitments ruined: Indigo pax on cancellations

TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who had triggered a storm with the proposal to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district.

IndiGo cancels over 180 flights, flyers stuck for 12+ hrs
IndiGo cancels over 180 flights, flyers stuck for 12+ hrs

Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms...

Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off
Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off

Stranded at an airport because of flight delays/cancellations? Do tell us your travel story; mail us at newsdesk@rediff.co.in with your name, where you were traveling to, and what happened to your flight.

Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays
Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays

Pilots' body the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO