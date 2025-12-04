HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Fed up!': Indigo pax Mum-Kol journey has 3 cancellations

Thu, 04 December 2025
14:11
Flight operations at Delhi Airport faced major disruptions on Thursday as a total of 95 IndiGo flights, 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international sectors, were cancelled since morning, according to airport authorities.

Earlier in the day, airport officials confirmed that around 30 IndiGo departures had already been cancelled since morning, with the number rising as operational issues persisted throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) issued a passenger advisory citing widespread operational constraints affecting several domestic airlines nationwide.

In its statement, CIAL said, "Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure the smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline."

The advisory was issued at 10:30 AM on December 4, 2025, by CIAL Corporate Communications.

Furthermore, in Chennai, multiple IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers.

One affected passenger narrated a prolonged travel ordeal, "I am fed up with IndiGo's services. Yesterday, I had a direct flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, but it was cancelled and rescheduled via Chennai. After reaching Chennai, that flight was cancelled as well. They then revised my journey from Chennai to Port Blair and onwards to Kolkata. Now I have received another message saying that the Port Blair to Kolkata flight has also been cancelled."

In addition, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) reiterated concerns over the ongoing nationwide disruptions, calling for tighter regulatory oversight. -- ANI

