Ex-Meta Executive Appointed To Flipkart Board





Neary left Meta after more than a decade steering the company's growth across Asia-Pacific, guiding its expansion in Australia, Greater China, Southeast Asia and other key markets.





Neary joins Flipkart at a pivotal moment, as the firm accelerates its next chapter of growth. His global governance experience and leadership across technology, AI, and digital ecosystems will complement Flipkart's long-term vision of building a sustainable and future-ready platform.





-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

Neary brings extensive global technology and leadership experience to the board, and his appointment highlights Flipkart's commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating its next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing.