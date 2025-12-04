Elgar case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-DU prof Hany Babu

13:05





A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhosale allowed the bail plea of Babu. The detailed order was not available yet. The HC refused the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to stay the bail for enabling it to appeal before the Supreme Court.





Hany Babu had sought bail primarily on the ground of prolonged incarceration without trial. His counsel, Yug Mohit Chaudhary, had also argued that the charges were yet to be framed and their discharge application was still pending before the trial court. -- PTI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi University professor Hany Babu, more than five years after his arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.