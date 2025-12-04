HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED attaches Rs 2.58 cr property of HP assistant drug controller

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
01:00
image
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 2.58 crore as part of a money laundering probe against assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh, Nishant Sareen, and his associate Komal Khanna, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The assets, which were attached on December 2, include a residential building in Shimla and an apartment in Sector 20 of Haryana's Panchkula. 

The ED has been carrying out the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau under Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. 

The FIR accused Sareen of bribery, forgery and corruption when he was posted as Assistant Drug Controller at Baddi in Solan district. 

Sareen was subsequently arrested, and a chargesheet was filed in 2021 against him and Khanna. 

In 2022, Haryana police registered another FIR against Sareen, Khanna and their other associates for alleged extortion, intimidation and forgery of the partnership deed of Zhenia Pharmaceuticals located in Panchkula. 

Investigation revealed that Sareen's official position was misused to allegedly raise Khanna's share in the firm from 50 percent to 95 percent. 

On September 23, 2025, a third FIR was registered against Sareen, accusing him of accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.66 crore while he was posted as drug inspector and assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in
IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in

Indigo airlines cancelled 13 flights from Hyderabad airport, causing chaos and frustration among passengers. The cancellations were attributed to technology and operational issues.

LIVE! West will be 'net losers' if...: Jaishankar
LIVE! West will be 'net losers' if...: Jaishankar

PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India
PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India

Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad hundreds help India set 359-run target in second ODI

Coldrif syrup maker used industrial-grade materials: ED
Coldrif syrup maker used industrial-grade materials: ED

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has revealed that the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup, linked to the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, used industrial-grade raw materials without quality checks. The investigation also...

Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit

However, these are understood to be exploratory talks, with an agreement unlikely to be formalised during the current visit.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO