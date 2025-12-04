ED attaches Rs 2.58 cr property of HP assistant drug controller

01:00





The assets, which were attached on December 2, include a residential building in Shimla and an apartment in Sector 20 of Haryana's Panchkula.





The ED has been carrying out the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau under Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.





The FIR accused Sareen of bribery, forgery and corruption when he was posted as Assistant Drug Controller at Baddi in Solan district.





Sareen was subsequently arrested, and a chargesheet was filed in 2021 against him and Khanna.





In 2022, Haryana police registered another FIR against Sareen, Khanna and their other associates for alleged extortion, intimidation and forgery of the partnership deed of Zhenia Pharmaceuticals located in Panchkula.





Investigation revealed that Sareen's official position was misused to allegedly raise Khanna's share in the firm from 50 percent to 95 percent.





On September 23, 2025, a third FIR was registered against Sareen, accusing him of accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.66 crore while he was posted as drug inspector and assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 2.58 crore as part of a money laundering probe against assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh, Nishant Sareen, and his associate Komal Khanna, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.