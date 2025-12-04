Delighted to welcome my friend Putin, says Modi

20:46

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin/Courtesy Narendra Modi on X





In a post on X, Modi described the two leaders as friends and highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, noting that the India-Russia friendship has 'greatly benefitted our people.'





"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," he said in post on X.

