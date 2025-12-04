HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Power Demand at 5-Year High

Thu, 04 December 2025
12:42
image
Delhi is witnessing a record rise in power demand due to the early onset of winter this year, with the second half of November registering the highest daily power usage compared to the corresponding period over the last five years, according to latest data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

The peak demand during the fortnight (November 16-30) climbed to 4,486 megawatt (Mw), marking an unprecedented surge for the month.

"A similar trend is observed in the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) distribution area, where the winter peak demand has also risen sharply, reaching 1,455 Mw this season, one of the highest recorded in November in recent years," a TPDDL spokesperson said.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting a harsher-than-usual winter this year, Delhi's power demand is expected to scale new highs.

The overall winter peak demand for the capital is projected to touch 6,000 Mw, surpassing last year's peak of 5,655 Mw.

The Tata Power-owned distributor expects the winter peak demand in its licensed area of North and North-West Delhi to reach 1,859 Mw this season, compared to last year's peak of 1,739 Mw that was met by the discom. The company hopes to meet the anticipated rise in demand without disruptions.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

