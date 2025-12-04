HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi on high alert: SWAT teams, snipers deployed for Putin visit

Thu, 04 December 2025
10:19
The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India. 

The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said. Senior police officers said that from Putin's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly. 

"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," the officer said. Top-ranking Delhi Police officers are supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule.

"All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place," another official said.

Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security detail have formed a multi-layered security grid with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams stationed at sensitive points. Additionally, high-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have been activated across zones associated with the visit. Traffic restrictions and controlled pedestrian movement are expected around key areas, though officials said alerts will be issued in advance to avoid major disruptions. PTI

LIVE! Indigo chaos: Elderly forced to spend night at airport:
Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos
Modi to host private dinner for Putin today
Modi to host private dinner for Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private dinner and summit, focusing on defence, trade, and geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the impact of US sanctions.

'Government Is The Source Of Our Data Leakages'
'Government Is The Source Of Our Data Leakages'

'Instead of the government and telecom operators solving the mess of their own creation, they're telling us we need to give access to our phones perpetually.'

US lawmakers seek visa ban on Pakistani officials
US lawmakers seek visa ban on Pakistani officials

Forty-two members of the United States Congress, led by Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Greg Casar, have written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding immediate sanctions against senior Pakistani officials...

