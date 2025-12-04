Delhi airport sees 71 Indigo flight cancellations till 4 pm

16:43

Luggage of passengers whose Indigo flights were cancelled sits at Pune airport.





Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi Airport faced major disruptions on Thursday as a total of 95 IndiGo flights, 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international sectors, were cancelled since morning, according to airport authorities.





Earlier in the day, airport officials confirmed that around 30 IndiGo departures had already been cancelled since morning, with the number rising as operational issues persisted throughout the day.





Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) issued a passenger advisory citing widespread operational constraints affecting several domestic airlines nationwide.





In its statement, CIAL said, "Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure the smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline."





The advisory was issued at 10:30 AM on December 4, 2025, by CIAL Corporate Communications. -- ANI









Pic: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued to face heavy disruption on Thursday, with a total of 34 departures and 37 arrivals cancelled as of 4 PM, as confirmed by Delhi Airport.