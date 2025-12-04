HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi airport sees 71 Indigo flight cancellations till 4 pm

Thu, 04 December 2025
16:43
Luggage of passengers whose Indigo flights were cancelled sits at Pune airport.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued to face heavy disruption on Thursday, with a total of 34 departures and 37 arrivals cancelled as of 4 PM, as confirmed by Delhi Airport.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi Airport faced major disruptions on Thursday as a total of 95 IndiGo flights, 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international sectors, were cancelled since morning, according to airport authorities.

Earlier in the day, airport officials confirmed that around 30 IndiGo departures had already been cancelled since morning, with the number rising as operational issues persisted throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) issued a passenger advisory citing widespread operational constraints affecting several domestic airlines nationwide.

In its statement, CIAL said, "Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure the smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline."

The advisory was issued at 10:30 AM on December 4, 2025, by CIAL Corporate Communications. -- ANI


Pic: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

LIVE! Delhi airport sees 71 Indigo flight cancellations till 4 pm
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

Ex-Army man, woman held for sharing sensitive info with Pak
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a retired Army man and a woman for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments and personnel with Pakistani agents.

Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms...

SC asks states to add more staff, ease pressure on BLOs
The Supreme Court has directed states to consider deploying additional staff to ease the workload on booth level officers (BLOs) engaged in the special revision of electoral rolls, following concerns about extreme work pressure and...

