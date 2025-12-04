HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Critically ill Khaleda Zia to be taken to London

Thu, 04 December 2025
15:59
Family of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, who remains in a critical condition here, is preparing to transfer her to London, where her son and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman lives, media reports said Thursday.

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs. 

Four days later, the three-time prime minister was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) after several of her health complications worsened. BBC Bangla Service and Ittefaq newspaper said Zia's son and BNP's self-exiled acting chairperson Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman, a doctor herself, is expected to arrive in Dhaka soon to oversee the transfer of her ailing mother-in-law. 

After arriving in Bangladesh, Zubaida Rahman will take her to London (after) assessing Zia's physical condition, at the Dhaka hospital, the BBC Bangla reported saying, several BNP leaders confirmed the decision without mentioning their names. 

Qatar, meanwhile, said it is ready to provide an air ambulance for Zia for taking her to London even as two military and air force helicopters on Thursday staged landing tests at the rooftop of Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, where she is admitted. If madam's (Zia) health is suitable for travel, we plan to take her to London tomorrow morning. It all depends on her health, Zia's adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury told The Daily Star newspaper. -- PTI

