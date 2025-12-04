HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong MLA Mamkootathil expelled from party's primary membership

Thu, 04 December 2025
14:51
Congress expels MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused in rape case, from primary membership of party. 

In a fresh development, a second young woman has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mankootathil. 

The victim has sent a detailed complaint via email to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph. In her complaint, the woman alleges that Mankootathil called her to a homestay on the pretext of marriage and then raped her. 

She states that Mankootathil "brutally assaulted" her and even pressured her to conceive. The survivor also claims she did not file a police case earlier out of fear. The complaint also accuses Mankootathil and his associate Fenni Nainan of driving her to the homestay and forcibly committing the assault. This marks the second complaint of its kind against the Congress leader, intensifying the controversy surrounding him. Rahul Mankootathil is currently reported to be absconding following the sexual assault allegations. -- ANI

