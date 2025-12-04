Bomb threat to Ajmer Sharif, Kudankulam atomic plant

17:32





The email, received at the collectorate around noon, claimed that four RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the collectorate premises and the Kudankulam atomic plant, adding that the bombs would detonate as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives, according to the police. Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said all departments were alerted after the threat mail surfaced.





"An email threatening to bomb the Ajmer dargah and the collectorate was received. Following this, the premises were evacuated and checked thoroughly," she said. Rana said, "The dargah complex has also been cleared and a search operation is underway. So far, no suspicious object has been found." -- PTI

Security agencies launched an extensive search operation in Ajmer on Thursday after the district administration received an email threatening to blow up the Ajmer Sharif dargah and the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant with RDX-based explosives, police said.