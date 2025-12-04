HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

18 Maoist bodies recovered, three jawans killed in Bijapur clash

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
17:27
image
Security forces have discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists, who were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region, an official said on Thursday.

The encounter between Naxalites and security forces went on for nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action.Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj told reporters here that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Company no. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed during the clash.

Weapons, including LMG (light machine gun), SLR, AK-47, .303 weapon and other graded weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he added.

"In the search operation after the encounter, the dead bodies of around 18 Maoists were recovered. The search operation (combing) is still ongoing. DVCM and PLG(A) Company 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed. The other killed Naxalites are being identified. A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site. The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours," IG Sundarraj said.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Authorities said both are out of danger and are being treated. "In this clash, two of our jawans were also injured. They are out of danger and are being treated in Raipur." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threat to Ajmer Sharif, Kudankulam atomic plant
LIVE! Bomb threat to Ajmer Sharif, Kudankulam atomic plant

India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal

India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

Ex-Army man, woman held for sharing sensitive info with Pak
Ex-Army man, woman held for sharing sensitive info with Pak

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a retired Army man and a woman for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments and personnel with Pakistani agents.

Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded

Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms...

SC asks states to add more staff, ease pressure on BLOs
SC asks states to add more staff, ease pressure on BLOs

The Supreme Court has directed states to consider deploying additional staff to ease the workload on booth level officers (BLOs) engaged in the special revision of electoral rolls, following concerns about extreme work pressure and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO