18 Maoist bodies recovered, three jawans killed in Bijapur clash

17:27





The encounter between Naxalites and security forces went on for nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action.Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj told reporters here that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Company no. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed during the clash.





Weapons, including LMG (light machine gun), SLR, AK-47, .303 weapon and other graded weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he added.





"In the search operation after the encounter, the dead bodies of around 18 Maoists were recovered. The search operation (combing) is still ongoing. DVCM and PLG(A) Company 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed. The other killed Naxalites are being identified. A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site. The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours," IG Sundarraj said.





Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Authorities said both are out of danger and are being treated. "In this clash, two of our jawans were also injured. They are out of danger and are being treated in Raipur." -- PTI

Security forces have discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists, who were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region, an official said on Thursday.