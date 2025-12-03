HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Working diligently to normalise operations: IndiGo

Wed, 03 December 2025
14:05
India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday issued a statement on ongoing flight delays, attributing the disruptions to multiple factors, including technical issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, and stated that its teams are working diligently to normalise operations as soon as possible.

In its statement, an Indigo spokesperson said that the airline is providing alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers.

"We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," said spokesperson.

This statement comes in the wake of operational disruptions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, which caused chaos among passengers.

On Tuesday, several flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility. Airport authorities urged travellers to check real-time updates with their respective airlines, as disruptions continued through Wednesday. -- ANI

