UK docs in Bangladesh to treat critically ill Khaleda Zia

The delegation, led by Dr Richard Buell, visited Evercare Hospital soon after arrival and reviewed the condition of the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, news portal tbsnews.net reported. The UK doctors also held an initial round of discussions with the local medical team treating her, it said, quoting hospital sources.





Buell arrived in Dhaka in the morning, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. Khan hoped the arrival of foreign specialists will mark significant progress in Zia's ongoing medical care. According to vernacular daily Pratidin, Buell is a professor of intensive care medicine at King's College London and a consultant in intensive care medicine at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.





The UK-based experts are in Dhaka to help formulate an advanced treatment plan and provide recommendations in coordination with local physicians. Another team of Chinese specialists is scheduled to arrive later in the day. A Chinese medical team had already reached Dhaka on Monday and joined the medical board supervising Zia's treatment. The board is led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.





Zia's personal physician and BNP standing committee member Dr AZM Zahid told reporters on Tuesday that she is maintaining the treatment being administered despite her critical state. He, however, reiterated that there was no scope to take the former premier abroad at this stage. Hossain said India, China, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have also extended their medical assistance.





The three-time prime minister was admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs. She was moved to the coronary care unit four days later as her complications worsened. Her condition deteriorated further, and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan had said.





Security was tightened around Zia on early Tuesday after the interim government on Monday declared her a very, very important person, enabling the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection. Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of heightened security protocols. -- PTI

