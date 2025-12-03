HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two foreign nationals arrested in Bengaluru; drugs worth Rs 29 cr seized

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
20:02
image
With the arrest of two foreign nationals, police on Wednesday said they have seized over 10 kg of MDMA crystal and eight kg of hydro ganja, with an estimated market value of around Rs 28.75 crore. 

The arrests were made by the Bengaluru City Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing as part of ongoing operations against drug peddlers, officials said. 

The identities of the arrested foreign nationals have not been disclosed. 

According to the statement, a foreign woman residing in Sampigehalli had been storing MDMA at her residence and selling it to known customers. 

During a recent raid, the woman was detained, and 9 kg 254 grams of MDMA crystal worth approximately Rs 18.50 crore, along with a mobile phone and other items used in the crime, were seized. 

In a separate operation in Siddapura Police Station limits, police acted on information about a foreign national frequently loitering near the basketball court close to Lalbagh South Gate and allegedly involved in drug peddling. 

A raid led to the arrest of the suspect, and 1 kg 115 grams of MDMA crystal worth around Rs 2.25 crore, along with items used in the crime, were seized. 

Further, based on intelligence from Customs officials regarding prohibited narcotic substances found in parcels at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet, police conducted an operation and seized eight kg of hydro ganja valued at around Rs 8 crore. 

The police said the accused had purchased the hydro ganja from foreign sources, packaged it systematically, and arranged for it to be brought to Bengaluru. Investigations are ongoing to trace others involved. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Markram, Breetzke maintain control
2nd ODI Updates: Markram, Breetzke maintain control

LIVE! Rupee at record low after breaching 90-level against USD
LIVE! Rupee at record low after breaching 90-level against USD

Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed
Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed

The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.

DKS in Delhi, Sidda awaits invite ahead of Dec 14 rally
DKS in Delhi, Sidda awaits invite ahead of Dec 14 rally

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated he would only travel to New Delhi if formally invited, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar visited Delhi for a wedding and party event. The two leaders have recently tried to dispel rumors of a...

Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit

However, these are understood to be exploratory talks, with an agreement unlikely to be formalised during the current visit.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO