Tiger found dead in Pench reserve

Wed, 03 December 2025
A tiger was found dead in the Saleghat range of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a forest official said on Tuesday. All body parts of the animal were found intact, he said. 

"A tiger carcass was found in Compartment No. 630 of Saleghat South Beat, Saleghat Range, near the Rangava waterhole, located on the boundary nallah of the Nagalwadi-Saleghat ranges," a release issued by office of the deputy director of the PTR said. 

The deceased tiger was identified as T103 cub (K1), aged two to two-and-a-half years based on territory of tigers and recent camera trap records. 

During the preliminary inspection, no external injuries or suspicious signs were observed. 

All body parts of the animal were found intact, it said. Immediately after the discovery, the area was secured, and a one-km radius search operation was conducted by the field staff along with the dog squad to rule out any unnatural activity in the vicinity. 

A detailed post-mortem examination was conducted as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). 

Following the post-mortem, the carcass was incinerated at the designated site in the presence of PTR officials, veterinary officers, forest staff along with other designated team members as mandated under NTCA protocol. -- PTI

