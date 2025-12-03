HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Telangana: Stray dog killed after biting explosive on railway tracks

Wed, 03 December 2025
21:42
A stray dog died on Wednesday after biting a country-made bomb used for hunting wild animals, which exploded on the railway tracks, the police said. 

No humans were injured in the incident.

The explosion occurred when the dog accidentally bit an onion-shaped country-made explosive wrapped in a cloth bag on the railway track near Bhadrachalam Road Station. 

Four other similar bombs were found scattered nearby. 

"The dog had picked up the bomb, used for hunting wild animals, from a garbage dump near the railway station, mistaking it for food. It bit the device and died instantly after the explosion," Bhadradri Kothagudem superintendent of police B Rohit Raju said. 

He added that an investigation has been launched to identify the persons who discarded the explosive in the garbage. 

"There is no other angle to the incident," the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing. -- PTI

