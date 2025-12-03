Stock markets drop for 4th day

16:21





Falling for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 31.46 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,106.81. During the day, it dropped 374.63 points or 0.44 per cent to 84,763.64. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 46.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 25,986.





From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the gainers. -- PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a largely range-bound trade on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and profit-taking by investors.