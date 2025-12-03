HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Russia 'ready right now' for war with Europe: Putin

Wed, 03 December 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated Moscow is ready for a military confrontation if European nations choose escalation, accusing European governments of blocking diplomatic efforts on Ukraine.
 
Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin stated, "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." He claimed European leaders are no longer prioritising negotiations and are instead backing continued hostilities in Ukraine.
 
Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement.
 
 According to Putin, "They are on the side of war," referring to European positions on the conflict.
 
 His remarks come as US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner meet in Moscow to discuss potential steps to end nearly four years of fighting.
 
 Washington has circulated a 28-point peace proposal that was revised after pushback from Kyiv and European capitals, which criticised the initial draft for appearing too accommodating to Moscow's conditions.
 
 European governments have voiced concerns that any peace structure could pressure Ukraine to give up territory currently under Russian control.
 
 Putin also announced plans for a stronger military response, saying Russia would intensify attacks on Ukrainian ports and vessels after recent incidents at sea.
 
 He described strikes on Russian tankers as "piracy." He added, "The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle." -- ANI

