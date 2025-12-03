HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee at record low after breaching 90-level against USD

Wed, 03 December 2025
19:28
The rupee breached the 90-a-dollar level for the first time to settle at a fresh all-time low of 90.21 (provisional) on Wednesday, down 25 paise from its previous close, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices. 

Uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, along with the lack of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effort to stop the slide in the local unit, put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 against the US dollar and fell to a record intraday low of 90.30 during the session before closing at a new all-time low of 90.21 (provisional), down 25 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee settled 43 paise down at a lifetime low of 89.96 against the US dollar, largely owing to continued short-covering from speculators and sustained importer demand for the American currency. 

"The rupee hit a fresh all-time low of 90.30 amid selling pressure from foreign investors and a surge in crude oil prices. Uncertainty over the announcement of India-US trade deal has also weighed on the rupee. However, a weak US dollar index prevented a sharp fall," Anuj Choudhary, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said. 

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on persistent FII outflows and higher crude oil prices. However, a weak dollar and rising odds of a rate cut by the Fed in December may support the rupee at lower levels," he said, adding that the USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 89.80 to Rs 90.50. -- PTI

