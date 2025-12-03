Police file FIR over Bhopal gas tragedy effigy

22:38

A group of BJP supporters created a ruckus, alleging participants of the rally were preparing to set fire to an effigy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alongside that of current Union Carbide owner Dow Chemical.





The rally, organised by four non-governmental groups representing survivors of the world's worst industrial disaster, began at Bharat Talkies in Bhopal and was halted mid-way due to the controversy.





It was scheduled to proceed via the city bus stand to the gas memorial statue near the now defunct Union Carbide pesticide factory in JP Nagar, where the effigies were to be burned by protesters.





Assistant police commissioner Rakesh Singh Baghel told PTI that a complaint was received that along with Dow Company's effigy, another effigy was also displayed by demonstrators, resembling an organisation's workers.





After the complaint was verified and found to be true, the effigy in question was seized and removed from the rally because some people found it offensive, he stated.





"If any attempt was made to create a controversy at the rally, strict action will be taken," the police officer maintained.





RSS worker and BJP mandal president Ashish Singh Thakur alleged the effigy depicted an RSS 'sevak' and was being prepared to be set afire by the rallyists. -- PTI

