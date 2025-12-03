Pepper-spray protest: Police oppose bail for 3, cite Hidma's name in poster and slogans

19:44





The protesters, including students, were detained for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and using pepper spray against police personnel.





The police opposed the bail pleas, citing Madvi Hidma's name was on a poster, slogans.





They were arrested following the lodging of a case at the Kartavya Path Police Station.





The court is to pronounce an order on Monday.





Judicial magistrate first class Aridaman Singh Cheema reserved the order on the plea of Shri Ilakiya, Tanya Shrivastav and Kajal.





On Tuesday, the court reserved an order on the bail pleas of Shreshth Mukund, Prakash Kumar Gupta, Vishnu Tiwari, Sameer Fayis, Ahaan Arun Gupta, and others.





The court will pronounce the order on these pleas on Thursday.





During the arguments on Wednesday, advocate Nijam Pasha argued that all the accused are students.





They have their exams.





On the other hand, Delhi police said that Shri Ilakiya is a member of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch.





She was there in the RSU program at Hyderabad. She was holding the poster in the protest.





Advocate Nijam Pasha contended that the Hyderabad event happened 10 months ago. Its video was there on the internet for a long time. -- ANI

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail pleas of three individuals arrested in connection with a protest at India Gate, with the police opposing the bail requests.