HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not losing sleep over falling rupee against dollar: CEA

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
14:38
image
Chief Economics Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is not losing sleep over declining rupee, which has breached the 90-level against the greenback. The falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports, he said on the sidelines of CII event in New Delhi. 

However, he expressed hope that it should improve next year. 

The rupee has depreciated about 5 per cent against the US dollar in 2025. The rupee plummeted to a new low of 90.30 against the greenback in the intra-day session on Wednesday, falling 34 paise from its previous close, amid FII outflows and sustained buying of dollars by banks. A decline in the domestic equity markets and the absence of an India-US trade deal put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders. PTI

TOP STORIES

Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is
Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback during the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cuttack, on December 9.

LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage
LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage

'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app
'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app

In the context of the discussions about the app, the minister also said the government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.

2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies
2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account

These civic body bypolls were a litmus test for the BJP, as they were its first big electoral battle after coming to power in Delhi in February this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO