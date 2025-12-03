Not losing sleep over falling rupee against dollar: CEA

14:38





However, he expressed hope that it should improve next year.





The rupee has depreciated about 5 per cent against the US dollar in 2025. The rupee plummeted to a new low of 90.30 against the greenback in the intra-day session on Wednesday, falling 34 paise from its previous close, amid FII outflows and sustained buying of dollars by banks. A decline in the domestic equity markets and the absence of an India-US trade deal put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders. PTI

Chief Economics Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is not losing sleep over declining rupee, which has breached the 90-level against the greenback. The falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports, he said on the sidelines of CII event in New Delhi.