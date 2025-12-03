HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No wonder Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze...: Cong

Wed, 03 December 2025
10:08
image
The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated claims by the US that President Donald Trump brokered peace between India and Pakistan, saying no wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze". 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Trump has brokered several peace deals, including the very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan, and deserves tremendous credit for reshaping America's foreign policy. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on May 10, 2025, at 5:37 PM, Rubio was the first person to announce the abrupt stoppage of Operation Sindoor. 

"Subsequently, President Trump himself has made the claim at least 61 times in 6 different countries that it was due to his intervention that Operation Sindoor was halted," he said on X. 

"Now Mr. Rubio has once again reminded the world of what Mr. Trump has been saying repeatedly. No wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze," Ramesh said. 

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said for the first time in decades, American foreign policy was guided solely by whether it made the US safer, stronger and more prosperous. 

"If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational, he said. "Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on... Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy," Rubio said. -- PTI

