Modi to meet BJP MPs from Bengal in Parl today





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been a staunch opponent of the SIR exercise in West Bengal. PM Modi's meeting with the MPs is also crucial as the state is set to undergo the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026.





West Bengal also came into discussion in the Parliament when a question regarding funds allocated under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Animal Husbandry Development Fund (AHIDF) in the state was raised in the Question Hour in Lok Sabha. While answering the question, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh) gave an overview of the funds.





"If we want to make a Viksit Bharat, then every state needs to have development. Until we develop every state, it cannot happen. Keeping that in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the PMMSY to revolutionise the fishing industry across the country. But the sad thing is that West Bengal did not support this," the Union Minister told the House. Meanwhile, as the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944. -- ANI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier, informed that during the All Party Meeting Chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' on December 8 and a discussion on election reforms on December 9.