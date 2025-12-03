Manipur militants ask Sangai Festival participants to apologise

20:52

File image of security personnel conducting combing operations in Manipur./ANI Photo





The Sangai festival was held from November 21 to 30 amid protests by IDPs demanding that they be allowed to return to their homes.





At least 260 people were killed and thousands homeless in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May 2023.





In a joint statement, leaders of the Kangleipak Communist Party, Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, PREPAK (Progressive), and United National Liberation Front alleged that displaced people are struggling to survive in relief camps.





The outfits also alleged the government was not doing anything to resolve the conflict.





They said that all artists, business enterprises, professionals and stall owners who participated in the festival should issue a public apology by December 10. -- PTI

A coalition of five proscribed groups in Manipur on Wednesday asked all individuals and organisations which participated in the recently concluded Sangai Festival to issue a public apology before December 10, calling the event a betrayal of the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs).