Lucknow school van driver held for molesting 8-year-old student

A charge sheet was filed in the case within 40 hours of receiving the complaint, they said.





According to Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Krishna Nagar, the child's mother lodged a complaint on Monday.





The woman said that her daughter complained that the driver, who transported her to and from a private school, had been repeatedly engaging in "bad touch" and inappropriate behaviour for the last one week.





Based on the written complaint, an FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 9M/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.





Inspector Ankit Kumar, who led the investigation, recorded the child's statement, ensured her medical examination, and collected supporting evidence, Verma said.





"After the allegations were found to be true during investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to jail. The investigation was completed promptly, and a charge sheet was filed in court within 40 hours," ACP Verma said.





The police are also making efforts for the case to be tried in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice, he said. -- PTI

