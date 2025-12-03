Keep up fight to win Bengal polls next year: PM to MPs

15:26

The PM with West Bengal BJP MPs





BJP MPs from West Bengal met the prime minister, along with Khagen Murmu -- the Lok Sabha member from Maldah Uttar -- who was attacked by a mob in October. Modi enquired about Murmu's well being and told BJP members from the state to counter the West Bengal government to save democracy in the state.





"The prime minister told us to keep fighting the West Bengal government to save democracy. We will remove this government. The prime minister told us that we have to win these elections and we will win the elections," Sukanta Majumdar, president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP, told reporters after the meeting.





Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said the prime minister praised the dedication and tireless efforts of the BJP workers in West Bengal and highlighted their role in public outreach and standing with the people of the state in times of their needs. "He has encouraged us to continue the positive work with renewed vigour and to take further steps towards reaching out to every individual across the state," Bista said in a post on X. The BJP is gearing up for the elections in West Bengal next year, after the massive win of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar. PTI

