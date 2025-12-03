HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Inter-state drugs syndicate busted in Delhi; 5 held with 51.5 kg cannabis

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
17:56
File image
File image
The Delhi police busted a drugs syndicate operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura, and arrested five alleged members involved in the supply and sale of cannabis, an official said on Wednesday. 

A total of 51.5 kg of cannabis, over Rs 1 lakh cash and a car used for transportation of drugs were recovered, he said. 

On November 25, the police raided a house in Burari and arrested Jitender alias Jitu, who was allegedly caught selling cannabis from his residence. 

The raiding party also recovered 6.132 kg of cannabis and cash from the spot, the police said, adding that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered. 

During interrogation, Jitender disclosed the names of other alleged suppliers, leading to the arrest of Sabita Devi (50) from Swaroop Nagar on November 26 with 1.542 kg of cannabis, they said. 

Sabita told investigators that she procured the contraband from a relative in Banaras, a senior police officer said. 

Technical surveillance subsequently helped trace another supplier, Ram Kumar (52), who fled during a raid at Ghaziabad Railway Station but was later caught near Badkal Mor Metro Station in Faridabad while allegedly delivering a consignment to an associate. 

The police recovered 30.431 kg of cannabis from Ram Kumar and receiver Brijpal (30), along with the car used in the operation. 

Based on Ram Kumar's disclosure, the police arrested his associate Arun Roy (40) from Noida on December 2. 

A search of a house in Noida led to the recovery of an additional 13.433 kg of cannabis, the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Arshdeep strikes; de Kock falls cheaply
2nd ODI Updates: Arshdeep strikes; de Kock falls cheaply

LIVE! Russia, India defence mins to hold key talks tomorrow
LIVE! Russia, India defence mins to hold key talks tomorrow

Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed
Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed

The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.

DKS in Delhi, Sidda awaits invite ahead of Dec 14 rally
DKS in Delhi, Sidda awaits invite ahead of Dec 14 rally

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated he would only travel to New Delhi if formally invited, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar visited Delhi for a wedding and party event. The two leaders have recently tried to dispel rumors of a...

Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit

However, these are understood to be exploratory talks, with an agreement unlikely to be formalised during the current visit.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO