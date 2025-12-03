HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
14:54
image
IndiGo has cancelled over 70 flights, including those from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, on Wednesday, mainly due to crew shortages, sources said. Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to get the crew for operating its flights, sources said. IndiGo said there have been cancellations and delays. 

"We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements," the airline spokesperson said in a statement. 

"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports, a source told PTI. 

"The situation turned bad on Tuesday for the airline and the shortage turned worse on Wednesday with scores of flights cancelled and delayed from across airports in the country," the source said. IndiGo on-time performance from six key domestic airports plummeted to 35 per cent on Tuesday whereas Air India clocked 67.2 per cent, Air India Express 79.5 per cent, SpiceJet 82.50 per cent and Akasa Air 73.20 per cent, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry website. 

The latest flight duty time limitation norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier were initially opposed by the domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India.

But they were subsequently rolled out by the DGCA following the Delhi High Court's directives, albeit after a delay of over one year and in a phased manner and with certain variations to airlines like IndiGo and Air India. While the first phase of these FDTL norms came into force from July, the second phase, which restricted the night landing to two from six earlier, was implemented from November 1. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is
Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback during the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cuttack, on December 9.

LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage
LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage

'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app
'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app

In the context of the discussions about the app, the minister also said the government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.

2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies
2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account

These civic body bypolls were a litmus test for the BJP, as they were its first big electoral battle after coming to power in Delhi in February this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO