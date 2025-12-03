HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's services sector growth rises in Nov

Wed, 03 December 2025
14:41
India's services sector growth accelerated during November, after losing some momentum in October, driven by a faster upturn in new business intakes and subdued price pressures, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.8 in November, from 58.9 in October, supported by new business growth. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. 

"India's services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.9 in October to 59.8 in November, driven by robust new business intakes that fuelled output growth," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. International sales continued to improve, as firms reported gains from Asia, Europe and the Middle East. However, the rate of expansion retreated to an eight-month low, the report said, adding that fierce international competition and the supply of cheaper services elsewhere constrained growth. 

"... International sales expanded at an eight-month low due to fierce overseas services competition. Input price inflation reached its lowest rate in nearly five-and-a-half years, resulting in negligible increases in selling charges," Bhandari said. -- PTI

