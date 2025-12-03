HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDIA bloc in Jharkhand is rock-solid: Congress

Wed, 03 December 2025
21:35
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday dismissed reports of a rift within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc government in the state.

Venugopal said the alliance is "rock-solid, cohesive" and committed to people-centric policies.In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren today. Let there be no doubts - our INDIA alliance in Jharkhand is rock-solid, cohesive, and fully committed to advancing people-centric welfare policies that reflect the aspirations of every citizen of Jharkhand."

He also accused right-wing networks of spreading rumours and said the unity of the alliance remains intact.

"The malicious narrative and coordinated rumour mongering being propagated by right-wing troll networks are but signs of their growing desperation and political insecurity. We are not affected by such cheap trolling, and it can never dilute the trust people have placed in us. Our unity is intact, our purpose is clear, and our alliance remains stronger than ever," the post read.

Last year, Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. 

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. -- ANI

