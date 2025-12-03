The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's response to reports of a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog to Parliament has gone viral, sparking social media memes and political reactions.
The Indian Railway Ministry has introduced a one-time password (OTP) system for Tatkal train tickets booked at reservation counters to curb misuse and ensure fair access for genuine passengers.
