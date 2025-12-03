HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed
The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.

2nd ODI Updates: Washington run out as India lose 5th
LIVE! Chaos, anger in Hyderabad as IndiGo cancels flights
'Bow, bow': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury responds to dog row
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's response to reports of a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog to Parliament has gone viral, sparking social media memes and political reactions.

Railways to make OTP mandatory for Tatkal tickets at counters
The Indian Railway Ministry has introduced a one-time password (OTP) system for Tatkal train tickets booked at reservation counters to curb misuse and ensure fair access for genuine passengers.

